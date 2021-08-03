Lactation Rooms are a Step Toward Inclusivity

An overall view of the lactation room, room 321, at Building 170, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta.

Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

Did you know that World Breastfeeding Week is August 1 to 7, 2021? A global campaign to raise awareness and motivate action, World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated annually during the first week of August. This year’s theme is focusing on “how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health and wellbeing of all.”[1] Pumping and/or nursing is a protected right, preventing discrimination based on family status, sex, gender identity and gender expression.

In 2020, the 4 Wing Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) created a Task Team to focus on implementing Lactation Rooms on the Wing. These rooms were meant to better support members who are nursing or pumping while they access services on the Wing and/or return to work. We were happy to announce in early 2021 that the first official Lactation Room on 4 Wing was opened at the MFRC Annex Building in collaboration with the MFRC.

Today, we’re excited to announce that through the hard work and dedication of 4 MSS and RP OPS, a Lactation Room is now available on the GRA side of 4 Wing. Located in Building 170, Room 321, this location is available to all personnel who are nursing and/or pumping and require a safe, private space that they can feel comfortable in. This room is available on a first come, first serve basis.

If you would like to work toward creating a Lactation Room in your workplace, we encourage you to reach out to the 4 Wing DWAO. Providing appropriate Lactation Rooms within workplaces promotes inclusivity. Lactation Rooms are encouraged, whether a workplace has any current pregnant and/or nursing members.

By taking action and creating positive change, we can be at the forefront of inclusivity and de-stigmatization. Returning to work can be difficult for members; let’s all be supportive in their choices, whether that be to nurse and/or pump, or not. The 4 Wing DWAO looks forward to continuing to highlight new Lactation Rooms as they are established.

4 Wing DWAO Contacts:

MCpl Emily Reiman (Reiman@forces.gc.ca or local 8595) Civilian Co-Chair : Lisa Fisher (Fisher@forces.gc.ca or local 6966)

: Lisa Fisher (Fisher@forces.gc.ca or local 6966) Champion: Maj Alexia Hannam (Hannam@forces.gc.ca or local 7074)

[1] https://worldbreastfeedingweek.org/