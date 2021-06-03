Minister of National Defence marks passage of Bill 93, which recognizes the Royal Military College Saint-Jean as an educational institution at the university level

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, made the following statement after the National Assembly of Québec passed Bill 93. The bill recognizes Royal Military College Saint-Jean as an educational institution at the university level, resulting from initiative 3 of Canada’s Defence Policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged.

“Today is an important day, as the National Assembly of Québec has passed Bill 93, recognizing the Royal Military College Saint-Jean (RMC Saint-Jean) as an educational institution at the university level. This return to university status comes after the closure of RMC Saint-Jean in 1995, and its reopening for college education in 2008.

“Bill 93, which grants RMC Saint-Jean full university status, is the result of initiative 3 of Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged. Through this initiative, Canada committed to restore the university affiliation of RMC Saint-Jean to help prepare the next generation of Canadian Armed Forces leaders for success. In addition to our investment of nearly $10 million between 2018 and 2021 and upcoming additional investments to support RMC Saint-Jean, the college has returned to the list of educational institutions at the university level, enabling graduates to earn degrees from a recognized university, while also providing Officer Cadets and Naval Cadets the opportunity to complete their education in Quebec.

“I would like to thank everyone working to train, educate and prepare future officers for the emerging and constantly evolving needs of the Canadian Armed Forces in domestic and international contexts. Thanks to the faculty, support staff and team at RMC Saint-Jean, the first cohort of bachelor’s students in International Studies graduated on May 14.

“More than 300 Officer Cadets and Naval Cadets from across the country studied at RMC Saint-Jean during the 2020-2021 academic year, of which 25 per cent were women and 65 per cent were Francophones. Restoring RMC Saint-Jean’s university status demonstrates our government’s continued commitment to promoting the French language in the Canadian Armed Forces. This key step will ensure increased opportunities for Canadian Armed Forces members to pursue their career in French, and will strengthen the French language across the country. This immersive approach, combined with a complete post-secondary program including physical conditioning and military leadership programs, will also enable future officers to operate in complex environments once their training is complete.

“With a diversity of Officer Cadets and Naval Cadets from across Canada, we will continue to implement a profound culture change, creating a healthy, inclusive place to live and work.”