December 21, 2021

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Festival of Trees winner announcedOfficers take the win in annual Hockey matchupSurvivor Support Consultations Report provides recommendations for enhancing support for survivors of sexual misconduct4 Wing Fire Service wishing for a safe and happy holiday season4 Wing Command Team Holiday Message

Officers take the win in annual Hockey matchup

by | Dec 21, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

4 Wing Honorary Colonel Darlene Gates, 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling pose for a photo during the pre-game puck drop performed by Candice Brideau from Inter Pipeline before the start of the Annual 4 Wing Officer VS Non-Commissioned Member (NCM) Hockey game in the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre blue arena, 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta, on December 16, 2021. Cenovus, another in-ice supporter, was unable to send a representative at the time – Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging

The puck dropped on the annual 4 Wing Officer VS Non-Commissioned Member (NCM) Hockey game last week. Cold weather outside did not dampen spirits inside as members and supporters watched the two teams do battle inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

In the end, it was the Officers who “turned on the jets”, taking the lead early and not looking back as they skated to an 11-2 victory.

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar and 4 Wing Honorary Colonel Darlene Gates presented the replica Stanley cup to the officers after the final buzzer.

Officer vs NCM game

The NCM goalie jumps into position – Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

A flurry of action around the NCM net – Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

Officers faced off against NCMs last week – Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

The Officer’s goalie makes a save – Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

– Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

– Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

– Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

The officers celebrate with the replica Stanley Cup – Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

Both teams and staff pose after the game – Photo by Mike Marshall

Officer vs NCM game

The final score – Photo by Mike Marshall

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap