Officers take the win in annual Hockey matchup

4 Wing Honorary Colonel Darlene Gates, 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling pose for a photo during the pre-game puck drop performed by Candice Brideau from Inter Pipeline before the start of the Annual 4 Wing Officer VS Non-Commissioned Member (NCM) Hockey game in the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre blue arena, 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta, on December 16, 2021. Cenovus, another in-ice supporter, was unable to send a representative at the time – Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging

The puck dropped on the annual 4 Wing Officer VS Non-Commissioned Member (NCM) Hockey game last week. Cold weather outside did not dampen spirits inside as members and supporters watched the two teams do battle inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

In the end, it was the Officers who “turned on the jets”, taking the lead early and not looking back as they skated to an 11-2 victory.

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar and 4 Wing Honorary Colonel Darlene Gates presented the replica Stanley cup to the officers after the final buzzer.