Pink Shirt Day celebrated at ASAA

Staff and students of Art Smith Aviation Academy (ASAA) at a Pink Shirt Day assembly on February 22nd – Photo from ASAA/ Facebook

Staff and students at 4 Wing’s Art Smith Aviation Academy (ASAA) helped to celebrate Pink Shirt Day recently.

The Northern Lights Public School hosted an assembly and discussion on February 22nd. Pink Shirt Day serves to highlight the prevention of bullying.

The day started in Nova Scotia after students at a school there organized a protest in sympathy with a Grade 9 boy who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt. The school supported the initiative and purchased 50 pink shirts for the occasion.

The staff and students discussed “Positive behavior and what it means to be a kind friend!”

More information on Pink Shirt Day is found on the Northern Lights Public School website.