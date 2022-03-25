PSP Youth Challenges set to debut in April

The first challenge is scheduled to be a poetry writing contest, to begin on April 4th – Stock Photo/ Unsplash

The 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation team says kids around CFB Cold Lake will have the opportunity to showcase their talents and win prizes with a new Youth Challenge program debuting next month.

The challenges will be open to children aged 10 to 17 and will feature such tasks as writing a short story or poetry, drawing, painting, photography and others.

“This challenge was designed to support the youth (10-17) of the 4 Wing Community in their pursuit of creative passions and new skill development. It is meant to break youth out of their comfort zones and take on a new challenge,” says the Recreation team.

The projects are due to start on the first Monday of each month and run until the last Sunday, to allow for judging. Prizes will include gift cards to Tim Horton’s and a chance to have finished work published in The Courier News online.

The first challenge is scheduled to be a poetry writing contest, to begin on April 4th. A poem will need to be submitted, which can either be in Haiku, Sonnet or Limerick format. One could also be submitted for each theme.

Projects can be submitted online via the official webpage for the challenge. The first winners are expected to be announced April 30th.

In the meantime, more information about the challenges will be released on the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page and 4 Wing Recreation’s Instagram page.

“This monthly challenge will be an opportunity for youth to express their creativity and increase their literary skills.”