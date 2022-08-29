Sonic Boom the cause of noise around Cold Lake

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 passes over the targets on the range, during EXERCISE Maple Strike, at Primrose Lake, Saskatchewan, on May 4, 2021 – Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

“On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m. a CF-18 Hornet from 4 Wing Cold Lake was conducting essential training in the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range within the restricted airspace which resulted in a sonic boom,” says 4 Wing Public Affairs Officer Capt Rachel Brosseau. “The CF-18 was approved for supersonic flight.”

“There are times such as today when atmospheric conditions cause the sonic boom to travel longer distances than normal.”