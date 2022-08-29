August 30, 2022

Sonic Boom the cause of noise around Cold Lake

by | Aug 29, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

EXERCISE Maple Strike

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 passes over the targets on the range, during EXERCISE Maple Strike, at Primrose Lake, Saskatchewan, on May 4, 2021 – Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

Officials at 4 Wing are saying a sonic boom was the cause of some noise on Monday afternoon

“On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m. a CF-18 Hornet from 4 Wing Cold Lake was conducting essential training in the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range within the restricted airspace which resulted in a sonic boom,” says 4 Wing Public Affairs Officer Capt Rachel Brosseau. “The CF-18 was approved for supersonic flight.”

Sonic booms occur regularly within the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range and associated restricted airspace, say officials.

“There are times such as today when atmospheric conditions cause the sonic boom to travel longer distances than normal.”

