Statement from the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal on the Ongoing Investigation into the Incident at CFB Wainwright

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On behalf of the Canadian Forces Military Police, I extend my sincere condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those affected by this tragic incident.

The Military Police investigation remains ongoing. Investigators continue to examine all available information and evidence to establish the facts and develop a complete understanding of the circumstances surrounding this event.

Based on available information, we can confirm that on 17 October 2026, a fire was reported on an Automatic Grenade Launcher range which initiated during routine military training activities. The fire remained within Permanent Danger Area 2 of that range, which restricted firefighters’ ability to conduct direct suppression operations. It was therefore monitored throughout the day. A subsequent change in wind direction and velocity significantly increased the fire’s intensity and rate of speed which led to these tragic events. Furthermore, there is no indication that natural gas infrastructure was involved nor impacted by the fire.

Investigations of this nature are complex and require careful assessment of information and evidence from multiple sources. While there is significant interest in understanding what occurred, it is important that the investigative process be allowed to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal will continue to keep Canadians informed as appropriate while protecting the investigation and the privacy of those involved.

During events of this nature, we must also recognize the toll that such circumstances can have on the first responders and investigators responsible for processing the scene and carrying out the investigation. I will engage with Canadian Armed Forces resources to help ensure appropriate mental health and wellness supports are available to our personnel, and I encourage all those involved to make use of the resources available to them and to continue supporting one another throughout this process.