It’s almost Halloween, and it’s time to show off your chilling, spooky or downright funny costume!

The Courier News is teaming with Frames N Things in Cold Lake to bring you The Courier News Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest!

Here’s how to win:

1. Like and follow Courier News on Facebook and Instagram! (@couriernewscoldlake)

2. Share the Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest video to your page!

3. Submit a photo of your costume to the pages using the hashtag #courierspooktacular

Submissions will be accepted until November 2nd!

A winner of the contest in both the “Adult” (18+) and “Youth” (under-18) categories will be picked via Courier judges on November 5th.

The Adult winner will receive a $50 prepaid Visa gift card while the Youth winner will receive a Halloween prize pack valued at $25!

The Courier News Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest! Brought to you by Frames N Things in Cold Lake and the Courier News, your trusted military source for news related to 4 Wing Cold Lake!