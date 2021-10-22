October 22, 2021

The Courier
The Courier News Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest!

Oct 22, 2021

It’s almost Halloween, and it’s time to show off your chilling, spooky or downright funny costume!

The Courier News is teaming with Frames N Things in Cold Lake to bring you The Courier News Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest!

Here’s how to win:

1. Like and follow Courier News on Facebook and Instagram! (@couriernewscoldlake)
2. Share the Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest video to your page!
3. Submit a photo of your costume to the pages using the hashtag #courierspooktacular

Submissions will be accepted until November 2nd!

A winner of the contest in both the “Adult” (18+) and “Youth” (under-18) categories will be picked via Courier judges on November 5th.

The Adult winner will receive a $50 prepaid Visa gift card while the Youth winner will receive a Halloween prize pack valued at $25!

The Courier News Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest! Brought to you by Frames N Things in Cold Lake and the Courier News, your trusted military source for news related to 4 Wing Cold Lake!

 

