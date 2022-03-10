UCalgary and Portage College offer community-based education degree to students in northeastern Alberta

The University of Calgary – Photo courtesy of Portage College / Facebook

Portage College has partnered with the University of Calgary to offer students a community-based Bachelor of Education degree accessible to students across northeastern Alberta.

This partnership between the Werklund School of Education at the University of Calgary and Portage College will provide local access to train teachers through Portage College’s seven campus locations which include Lac La Biche, Cold Lake and St. Paul. The University of Calgary developed the program specifically for students interested in earning a Bachelor of Education degree, but unable to commit to a residency-based program making it an ideal option for Portage students.

“There continues to be an ongoing need for teachers across rural Alberta, and this partnership with the University of Calgary allows us to continue to create local opportunities for students looking to complete a Bachelor of Education program,” says Don Moore, dean of education, arts and culture, and university studies at Portage College.

The degree program will prepare learners for working in primary and secondary schools. Learners can enter the program directly from high school, but the program is flexible and can accommodate students who have previous post-secondary courses.

The partnership will allow students to undertake their studies in a format that can be completed almost entirely online. While students can remain in their home community for the majority of the program, they take part in a two-week summer residency on-campus at the Werklund School of Education. Students interested in applying can expect their terms to alternate between courses with Portage one semester and courses with Werklund the next. Prospective students can review these details with a student advisor at their corresponding school.

“The University of Calgary is proud to partner with Portage College in bringing innovative community-based education programming to northeastern Alberta. This BEd offers an exceptional opportunity for students to participate in a high-quality education with instructional and experiential learning equal to any on-campus program, while allowing students the flexibility necessary to continue to support their families and communities,” says Dr. Amy Burns, associate dean of undergraduate programs at the Werklund School of Education.

“I am extremely excited about our partnership with the University of Calgary. It gives local students in our region access to a university experience without leaving their community. I look forward to our partnership and the expanded opportunities this provides to our learners,” adds Dr. Donna Feledichuk, vice president of academics at Portage College.