Wing Commander Wellness Challenge – Week 14 Winner!

Congratulations to Melissa Krohn for being the Week 14 winner of the Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge.

Each Monday, we’ll post two photos of our Sleepy Sheep on the 4wingconnection Facebook page or 4winghealthpromotion Instagram page! Your goal is to go out, find them and snap a selfie while learning a fun fact about sleep. Post your selfie on social media (Facebook or Instagram) with #P4Challenge, send it to 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc. ca or submit it online (https://bit.ly/3fppd4L).

Our Sleepy Sheep are hanging out on the Base and will be moved each week so you have until Sunday night to find them before they wander to their new location.

Registration required to win prizes* (https://bit.ly/34kwiNU). Thank you to our sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal!

*Cash prizes are in the form on NPF Visa Gift Cards

**Prizes available to 4 Wing Defence Community (military and civilian personnel, Veterans and family members)