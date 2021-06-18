June 18, 2021

Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge – Week 2 Winner

by | Jun 18, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

Congratulations to the Week 2 winner of the #P4Challenge: Marie Gravel! Thank you to all who participated last week.

There are still plenty of prizes to be won over the next 14 weeks, so don’t miss out! This week the Goldie Squad moved and there are four new places to find them, snap a photo and share. Registration required to win prizes* (https://bit.ly/34kwiNU). Thank you to our sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal!

*Cash prizes are in the form on NPF Visa Gift Cards
**Prizes available to 4 Wing Defence Community (Military and civilian personnel, Veterans and family members)

