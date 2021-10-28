411 participants take part in Sports Day

Members take part in CAF Sports Day inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre – Photo by Mike Marshall

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day 2021 at 4 Wing is in the books and is being called a success by organizers. On October 22nd, 411 participants took part in activities including Badminton, Indoor Cycling, Disc Golf and more. It was the 9th anniversary of CAF Sports Day. The Overall Unit Winner of the day was 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS). Other units coming out on top include:

Disc Golf – 4 Mission Support Squadron

Yoga – 1 Air Maintenance Squadron

Badminton – 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron

Functional Fitness – 10 FTTS

Indoor Cycling – 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron

Unit Wellness Walk – Deputy Wing Command

“I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all those involved in the planning and the execution of the event!” said PSP Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan. This years’ Sports Day at 4 Wing was sponsored by Inter Pipeline Ltd.