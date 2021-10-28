411 participants take part in Sports Day

CAF Sports Day
Members of 4 Wing take part in one of the numerous activities for CAF Sports day, which took part at a number of locations on 4 Wing. Photos taken on October 22, 2021 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging
Wing Commander Col Dave Moar
Col Dave Moar takes his shot during Disc Golf
Photo by Mike Marshall
Disc Golf
Disc golfers play the first hole at 4 Wing
Photo by mike Marshall
4 Wing Command
The 4 Wing Headquarters team readies for disc golf
Photo by Mike Marshall
Col Dave Moar readies for Disc Golf
Photo by Mike Marshall
Wellness Walk
A unit climbs the hill at Martineau during the Wellness Walk
Photo by Mike Marshall
Disc Golf
The set-up at Disc Golf
Phot by mike Marshall
Disc Golf
A golfer takes his shot
Photo by Mike Marshall
Disc Golf
A golfer readies a throw during Disc Golf on CAF Sports Day
Photo by Mike Marshall
Wellness Walk
A unit walks near the Art Smith Aviation Academy
Photo by Mike Marshall
Yoga
Yoga practitioners prepare at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre
Photo by Mike Marshall
Yoga
Yoga practitioners prepare at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre
Photo by Mike Marshall
Badminton
A badminton player readies a shot at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre
Photo by Mike Marshall
Badminton
A badminton player readies a shot at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre
Photo by Mike Marshall
Badminton
Badminton players face off inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre
Photo by Mike Marshall
Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre
Cyclists cool down during CAF Sports Week
Photo by Mike Marshall
Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre
A CAF member partakes in the fitness challenge on Sports Day at 4 Wing
Photo by Mike Marshall