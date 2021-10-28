October 29, 2021

The Courier
411 participants take part in Sports Day

411 participants take part in Sports Day

by | Oct 28, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

Members take part in CAF Sports Day inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre – Photo by Mike Marshall

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day 2021 at 4 Wing is in the books and is being called a success by organizers. On October 22nd, 411 participants took part in activities including Badminton, Indoor Cycling, Disc Golf and more.  It was the 9th anniversary of CAF Sports Day. The Overall Unit Winner of the day was 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS). Other units coming out on top include:

  • Disc Golf – 4 Mission Support Squadron
  • Yoga – 1 Air Maintenance Squadron
  • Badminton – 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron
  • Functional Fitness – 10 FTTS
  • Indoor Cycling – 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron
  • Unit Wellness Walk – Deputy Wing Command

“I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all those involved in the planning and the execution of the event!” said PSP Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan. This years’ Sports Day at 4 Wing was sponsored by Inter Pipeline Ltd.

 

 

 

 

CAF Sports Day

Members of 4 Wing take part in one of the numerous activities for CAF Sports day, which took part at a number of locations on 4 Wing. Photos taken on October 22, 2021 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging

CAF Sports Day

Members of 4 Wing take part in one of the numerous activities for CAF Sports day, which took part at a number of locations on 4 Wing. Photos taken on October 22, 2021 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging

CAF Sports Day

Members of 4 Wing take part in one of the numerous activities for CAF Sports day, which took part at a number of locations on 4 Wing. Photos taken on October 22, 2021 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging

Wing Commander Col Dave Moar

Col Dave Moar takes his shot during Disc Golf Photo by Mike Marshall

Disc Golf

Disc golfers play the first hole at 4 Wing Photo by mike Marshall

4 Wing Command

The 4 Wing Headquarters team readies for disc golf Photo by Mike Marshall

Wing Commander Col Dave Moar

Col Dave Moar readies for Disc Golf Photo by Mike Marshall

Wing Commander Col Dave Moar

Wellness Walk

A unit climbs the hill at Martineau during the Wellness Walk Photo by Mike Marshall

Disc Golf

The set-up at Disc Golf Phot by mike Marshall

Disc Golf

Disc Golf

A golfer takes his shot Photo by Mike Marshall

Disc Golf

A golfer readies a throw during Disc Golf on CAF Sports Day Photo by Mike Marshall

Wellness Walk

A unit walks near the Art Smith Aviation Academy Photo by Mike Marshall

Yoga

Yoga practitioners prepare at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Photo by Mike Marshall

Yoga

Yoga practitioners prepare at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Photo by Mike Marshall

Badminton

A badminton player readies a shot at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Photo by Mike Marshall

Badminton

A badminton player readies a shot at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Photo by Mike Marshall

Badminton

Badminton players face off inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Photo by Mike Marshall

Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

Cyclists cool down during CAF Sports Week Photo by Mike Marshall

Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

A CAF member partakes in the fitness challenge on Sports Day at 4 Wing Photo by Mike Marshall

