November 2, 2021

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Get to Know Your Team: Service Second to None – Military Post Office 503 at 4 Wing Cold LakeCNRL and MFRCS start packing a little Christmas cheerStamp marks 100 years of the poppy as symbol of remembranceDecommissioned Canadian Army Leopard I tanks being transported to the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range411 participants take part in Sports Day

CNRL and MFRCS start packing a little Christmas cheer

by | Nov 1, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

From left to right) 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Mark Riach, Brad Bailey (Canadian Natural Resources Limited), Carrie Baumgardner (Canadian Natural Resources Limited), and 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar pose for a photo in front of Christmas Morale Packages that will be sent to troops currently deployed overseas – Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging

Deployed Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members from 4 Wing will be receiving a little Christmas cheer in the mail, compliments of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) and the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS).

On October 25th 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar and 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Mark Riach joined CNRL’s Brad Bailey and Carrier Baumgardner to pack care packages that will be sent to members away from home this holiday season as part of the Christmas Morale Program.

“[CNRL] has been very generous over the years, supporting troops that are away,” explained 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “They came on three years ago and we’ve grown the partnership. They support deployment activities as well as the deployment reunion, they are also the sponsor of our cancer-peer support groups so they are very involved in 4 Wing.”

30 packages will be sent out in total to members in Alert, Kuwait and Egypt. The boxes contain things like snacks, puzzle books, games, flashlights and other items.

“The packages were shipped out on Friday, the 29th of October, in order to reach their destinations for Christmas Day,” said Chance. “Because the Romania deployment ends before Christmas, we did not send Christmas Morale packages to them, hence the lower numbers this year.”

 

 

Col Dave Moar and 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Chief Warrant Officer CWO Mark Riach joined in to help pack – Photo by Mike Marshall

401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Chief Warrant Officer CWO Mark Riach packs a Christmas parcel – Photo by Mike Marshall

Col Dave Moar writes a message before putting inside the parcel he packed – Photo by Mike Marshall

The packers hard at work – Photo by Mike Marshall

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap