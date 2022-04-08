Member of 4 Wing on their way to the Invictus Games

MWO Garrett Powers of 4 Wing Cold Lake has been selected to compete with the Canadian Team at this Year’s Invictus Games in Hague, Netherlands.

He will be flying out tomorrow morning to Ottawa to meet the team and get in some training before they travel on Wednesday, the 13th of April to Hague.

Garrett will be competing in several events including running (individual, and team relay), Shot Put, and Sitting Volleyball.

The games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022.

To learn more about the Invictus games and to follow his journey, please see the links below.

THE HAGUE 2022 – Invictus Games Foundation

Invictus Games Den Haag 2020 (invictusgames2020.com)

We could not be more excited for Garrett and the whole Powers family.