2022 CAF National Triathlon Championship scheduled for July 8th

Competitors begin to swim during the 2019 CAF National Triathlon Championships – Photo from CAF Sports / Facebook

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members will be competing at the 2022 CAF National Triathlon Championship this summer in Quebec.

Gatineau will host the competition from July 8th until the 10th. Athletes will compete in either an “Olympic” format ( 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike ride and a 10-kilometre run) or “Sprint” format (750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and 5-kilometre run.)

Qualifying times for members interested in competing are required to be submitted to Jerry Ingham, the Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Base Sports Coordinator at 4 Wing. Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) says the times have to come from a sanctioned race between 2019 and 2022 and have to be submitted no later than May 2nd.

Race Distances Olympic Sprint Age Categories Male Female Male Female Under 19 2.50:00 2:59:00 1.25:00 1:30:00 20-24 2.50:00 2:59:00 1.25:00 1:30:00 25-29 2.50:00 2:59:00 1.25:00 1:30:00 30-34 2.50:00 2:59:00 1.25:00 1:30:00 35-39 2.50:00 2:59:00 1.25:00 1:30:00 40-44 3:00:00 3:10:00 1:25:00 1:30:00 45-49 3:00:00 3:10:00 1:30:00 1:35:00 50-54 3:10:00 3:20:00 1:40:00 1:45:00 55 & over 3:20:00 3:40:00 1:50:00 1:55:00

The age categories for both men and women will be broken down into the “Open” (under-40), “Masters” (40-47 years) and “Senior” (48+ years). First and second place finishers for both distances will receive medals

“Participants shall ensure that any equipment used during the event, including their bike, is compliant with the ITU, Triathlon Canada rules (or the provincial body),” says the CFMWS website.

More information on CAF Sports can be found on their official Facebook page.