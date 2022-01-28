4 Wing Command Team Message for January

Here we are, already a month into 2022, where did that go? We hope that everyone had a great holiday and had the opportunity to relax, recharge and spend some quality time with the people closest to you. We ended 2021 by returning to some of our military traditions, although in a somewhat modified fashion, we were able to celebrate together with the junior ranks holiday meal and the Officers vs SNCO hockey game. Both events were attended as well as they could be and very well supported by our very own 4 Wing Band!

Upon returning to work we found ourselves still facing the challenges of living in an ever evolving COVID environment. A new variant and a sharp increase in rates resulted in new guidance and the need to maintain vigilance on our PHMs. Your continued patience, professionalism and flexibility is greatly appreciated as we work together to maintain 4 Wing’s commitment to its mission and keeping the team safe!

This month recognizes Bell Let’s Talk Day and we encourage everyone to take a moment and think about mental health means to them. This is especially important with the pandemic continuing to disrupt our lives, adding to the stress, anxiety and depression. Since its onset, the mental health of many of us has been impacted, coping can be hard and more than ever we must stay connected with family and friends. It is important to remember the 4 Wing support contacts list published both on our splash page and Facebook information page. This resource is designed to find help for all our Defence Team members and their families, the list is comprehensive, accurate and there for all of us to use.

Here is hoping everyone has a safe, happy and prosperous New Year. Thanks to all of you and your families for the continued dedication and support. We know how much harder things can be in the winter, especially with the additional demands the weather places on infrastructure. We want to thank you again for your continued hard work, your contributions are most noteworthy and something to celebrate and be proud of. All the best!