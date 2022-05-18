4 Wing members mark IDAHBT

Members of 4 Wing, Cold Lake pose for a group photo during the IDAHBT Event held across from Building 1 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta, on 17 May, 2022 – Image by: Corporal Avery Philpott, 4 Wing Imaging

4 Wing Members were part of a flag-raising to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHBT) on May 17th.

The Inclusive Pride Flag was raised and is flying at Building 1 at CFB Cold Lake. IDAHBT was started in 2003 to draw attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex people, and all other people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics.

May 17th was chosen to commemorate the World Health Organization’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

Also this week, 4 Wing is conducting “Positive Space Ambassador Train the Trainer” courses, which allows members to become Positive Space Instructors, and grow the program that offers one-hour, three-hours and two-day training sessions to help create a safe and inclusive workplace for all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.