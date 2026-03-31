Small everyday actions: 2SLGBTQI+ Defence Team Champion Message on International Transgender Day of Visibility

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On Transgender Day of Visibility, observed annually on March 31, we recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the transgender, non‑binary, and gender‑diverse members of our Defence Team community. They are an integral part of the Defence Team and continue to show leadership, resilience, and dedication across every part of our organization.

Visibility matters. When people are respected and valued for their unique perspectives and individual contributions, teams become stronger, more connected, and more capable. The important work and deliberate action to insist on a truly inclusive Defence Team is not the responsibility of a few; it is a shared commitment that each of us upholds through our actions, our words, and the culture we foster together.

Allyship is one of the most meaningful ways we show this shared commitment. While it does not require expertise, it requires respect, which begins with listening, learning, and demonstrating empathy. Allyship grows when we challenge harmful assumptions, examine our own biases, listen with curiosity, and create spaces where every member of the team feels physically and psychologically safe. Small everyday actions, including using correct names and pronouns, respecting lived experiences, and approaching differences with openness, all contribute to a culture where everyone can thrive.

As we mark this day, we reflect on how far we have come, acknowledge the work still ahead, and reaffirm the values that define us: dignity, respect, and inclusion. Our diversity is a source of strength, and our collective commitment to inclusion contributes to a Defence Team where every employee and every member can serve and succeed without barriers.

Thank you for supporting a Defence Team where everyone is seen, supported, and celebrated.

Lara Rooke

Defence Team 2SLGBTQI+ Champion Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Ian St-Laurent

Defence Team 2SLGBTQI+ Champion’s CWO Senior Advisor