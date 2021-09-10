September 10, 2021

4 Wing MFRCS – We’ve Got Something To Smile About!

by | Sep 10, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

During the week of 13-19 September 2021, purchase a delicious Tim Hortons Smile Cookie for only $1.00 + tax at any of the Cold Lake locations (North, South, Tri City Mall) and ALL proceeds go to the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) to enhance our programs and services!

Show your support by purchasing Tim Hortons Smile Cookies during the week-long campaign, and challenge your co-workers, local businesses, friends and family to do the same.

The Commissionaires have issued a 4 Wing Smile Cookie Challenge:  They have pre-ordered 14 dozen cookies and challenge all 4 Wing units and entities to match or beat their order! Surprise your co-workers by supplying them with delicious Smile Cookies and earn bragging rights for your unit/squadron.

 

