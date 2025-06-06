4 Wing to Celebrate Pride Month with Flag Raising and Film Screening

Members of the Defence Team raise the Pride flag during last year’s ceremony at 4 Wing Cold Lake. This year’s Pride Flag Raising Ceremony will take place on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the flagpole on Queensway as part of Pride Month celebrations across the Canadian Armed Forces – File Photo

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake will mark Pride Month 2025 with two special events to honour and support 2SLGBTQI+ members and allies across the Defence Team.

On Monday, June 9 at 11:15 a.m., all are invited to gather at the flagpole area on Queensway—just north of the main gatehouse and east of Building 1—for a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony. The event serves as a reaffirmation of the Canadian Armed Forces’ commitment to inclusion, dignity, and respect for all who serve.

Later in the week, a film screening and guest speaker presentation will take place at the Wing Theatre on Thursday, June 12 at 9:30 a.m. The featured documentary, The Fruit Machine, explores the history of systemic discrimination faced by 2SLGBTQI+ individuals in the Canadian military. Following the film, guest speakers Sonia L’Heureux and Corporal (Ret’d) Julie Trudel will lead a discussion and Q&A session, offering insight into the importance of visibility, allyship, and continued progress.

June is recognized as Pride Month in Canada and many countries around the world—a time to celebrate the diversity of the 2SLGBTQI+ community while reflecting on the challenges still faced. Pride events within the Defence Team play a role in promoting an inclusive workplace culture where every member can serve.

All Defence Team members are encouraged to attend, operational requirements permitting.