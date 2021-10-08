A wrap-up of the first ever Spring/Summer Sports Day at 4 Wing

We’ve let the dust settle a bit and are happy to provide a brief report on the success of Personnel Support Program’s (PSP) first ever 4 Wing Spring/Summer Sports Day, hosted on June 30, 2021.

This multi-faceted event consisted of the following activities: 4-player best ball golf tournament, Disc-golf tournament, Try-a-Tri, Yoga, and Jersey Day.

If you haven’t checked out our video of the event yet, see it now:

The day wouldn’t have been complete without awarding some great prizes, all thanks to our great sponsor, Inter Pipeline Ltd. Check out their video announcing the unit prize winners:

417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) took the top prize of $250 for being the overall winner. 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 Tac F (OT) Sqn) won the prize of $150 for their participation in Yoga. Wing Headquarters (WHQ) took the $150 prize for participating in Disc Golf. 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) received $150 for Golf. Last, but not least, 22 Canadian Forces Health Services (22 CFHSC)/1 Dental Unit Detachment took the $150 prize for the Try-a-Tri.

Remaining prizes consisted of a draw for $50 and the winners were*:

Corporal Clements – 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (409 Tac F Sqn)

Corporal Matwick – 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS)

Master Corporal Foley – 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS)

Warrant Officer Gelinas – 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS)

Captain Gilmore – 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS)

Corporal Pederson – 1 Military Police Squadron (1 MP Sqn)

Corporal Melanson – 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 Tac F (OT) Sqn)

Sergeant Vandam – 10 FTTS

Master Corporal Wojcik – Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE)

Corporal Van Maar – 1 AMS

Corporal Luffman – 4 MSS

Aviator Hamelin – 410 Tac F (OT) Sqn

Corporal Medina – 410 Tac F (OT) Sqn

Master Seaman Bennett – AETE

Corporal Paul – 410 Tac F (OT) Sqn

Master Corporal Nelson – 4 Operations Support Squadron (4 OSS)

A draw for a special CAF Sports polo shirt was also awarded to:

Corporal Paul

Corporal Anderson

*Note: member rank and unit listed was current at the time of the Sports Day Challenge. Rank or unit may have changed.

This was just the morale booster 4 Wing needed to start the summer. It is anticipated that this new event will become an annual event, much like its sister event, CAF Sports Day, hosted every fall. Stay tuned for more details on that event to hopefully be hosted on October 22, 2021!

Here’s a few snapshots of some of the members picking up their prize: