Are you reaching for the Stars? RCAF Foundation can help.

The newly formed RCAF Foundation is looking for Canada’s next generation of leaders and explorers in the field of science and space. To help those future go-getters, the Foundation is offering 20 $1,000 scholarships to any Canadian youth 25 years of age or younger who is either entering or studying in a post-secondary institution or flight school.

The scholarships are designed to encourage all students in S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) areas of study or flight that could lead to future careers the fields of either Aviation or Aerospace.

“We have thousands of brilliant young people in our country who have big dreams. These scholarships are to inspire our students and to meet the rapidly growing demand for skilled people in the private and defence sectors and to be leaders in Canada and the world,” said former Commander of the RCAF Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Michael Hood, CMM CD. “There are few areas more exciting than science and flight. My career was outstanding, and I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to learn and succeed. Our future is now in the hands of Canada’s youth.”

Categories include:

Ten $1,000 scholarships to young men and women whose parents are either current or former serving members of the RCAF and are either entering or already attending any Canadian post-secondary educational institution or flight school

Five $1,000 scholarships to young women who are entering or attending any Canadian post-secondary educational institution or flight school

Five $1,000 scholarships to any young person who is entering a Canadian post-secondary educational institution or flight school and identifies as any one of the following: – Indigenous – Visible minority – LGBTQQIP2SAA – Person with disabilities

To apply participants must choose one of these categories listed above and answer two questions:

What are your career aspirations and vision for your future in the Aviation and Aerospace?

What is the most important character attribute or personal life experience you possess that will help you make a meaningful contribution to your future workplace and community?

“The RCAF Foundation is leading the way to support these young people so they can make a difference in the future of Canada – whether it be in space exploration, arctic sovereignty or life changing discoveries,” said Jeremy Diamond, Founding CEO, RCAF Foundation. “We know there are students who crave a challenge and think big, and beyond the norm. We want to help them reach for the stars through careers in aviation and aerospace.”

The deadline for applications is midnight July 16, 2021. More information on the RCAF Foundation Student Scholarship is available here: https://rcaffoundation.ca/portfolio-items/student-scholarship/