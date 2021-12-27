CAF Members return from Romania

Air Task Force-Romania members return home to 4 Wing Cold Lake on Dec 7 2021 – Photos by Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

141 Canadian Armed Forces members serving in Operation REASSURANCE in Romania will all be home soon. A large contingent of that number made it back to 4 Wing on December 7th.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Corey “Alcan” Mask was one of those who is now back in Canada, and says he’s proud of the work that was done in the country.

“I’m extremely proud of the work the Air Task Force (ATF) performed in Romania. We were able to successfully intercept a number of Russian aircraft during Operation REASSURANCE and it was great to show the best of what Canada has to offer while working with the Romanian Air Force.”

Mask says 6 CF-18s were deployed to Romania.

“We were part of Block 57 of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing mission. We were in Romania from the 1st of September and out by the 30th of November.”

Some CAF members were still in the country on December 7th, but Mask says all are due to be back home in time for Christmas.

The Department of National Defence says the ATF flew over 309 sorties for more than 425 flying hours in just three months.