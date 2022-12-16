Canadian NORAD Region: Ready to escort Santa once again

A graphic for NORAD tracks Santa 2022 – Photo courtesy of the Royal Canadian Air Force / Facebook

The countdown to December 24th has begun! As the big night approaches, the Canadian NORAD Region (CANR) is happy to announce that we will be monitoring and escorting Santa as he completes his journey through Canadian airspace once again! The news was released earlier via a short video on Social Media.

The defence of Canada and the United States is NORAD’s top priority. NORAD is a bi-national American and Canadian command charged with aerospace and maritime warning and aerospace control of North America. However, every year during the holidays, NORAD assumes the supplementary mission of tracking Santa as he travels safely around the world.

“NORAD defends North America by using complementary, multi-domain defence capabilities, including military aircraft, radars and satellites,” explains Major-General Iain Huddleston, Commander of the Canadian NORAD Region. “These capabilities and assets also enable CANR to escort Santa safely through Canadian airspace on December 24th. I want to reassure all children and their parents that we will do everything we can to ensure Santa’s safe passage across Canada while he delivers joy and gifts.”

Stay tuned because on Christmas Eve, a second video will be released as Santa enters Canadian air space. Children from across the world will be able to watch and to see NORAD CF-18s joining up with Santa and his sleigh.