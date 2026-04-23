1996-2026: The Canadian Forces Housing Agency turns 30

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On April 1, 1996, the Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA) began operating at its first 10 locations with a team of 170 employees and a clear mandate: to operate and maintain the Defence housing portfolio. Today, as a Special Operating Agency (SOA) within the Department of National Defence (DND), CFHA provides housing services in 27 locations, employs more than 400 people, and manages over 11,700 Residential Housing Units (RHU) — a portfolio that will nearly double in the coming years.

Where it all began: a brief history of military housing in Canada

The origins of military housing in Canada stretch back to the years after the Second World War, when the government started building Permanent Married Quarters (now known as RHUs) near Bases and Wings to support Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and their families. For decades, these homes were managed directly by the Bases. By the mid-1990s, many units were

close to 50 years of age. The growing need for modernization, major repairs, and new construction made it clear that a dedicated housing agency was needed.

A new agency is born

CFHA was established on April 1, 1996, and launched its first 10 Housing Services Centres (HSC) in Cold Lake, Edmonton, Moncton, Ottawa, Halifax, Montréal, Esquimalt, Toronto, Vancouver, and Chilliwack. A year later, 18 more HSCs opened across Canada. This shift allowed Bases and Wings to focus on their operational missions while the Agency assumed full responsibility for the Defence housing portfolio. From the start, it focused on renovating and recapitalizing aging units, modernizing infrastructure, and delivering reliable, customer-focused services to CAF families. In 2004, Treasury Board confirmed CFHA’s permanent SOA status through the approval of CFHA’s Charter.

What hasn’t changed

Through three decades of expansion, modernization, and operational improvement, one thing has remained constant: our commitment to providing quality, customer-centred housing services to CAF members and their families. Our team has grown, our portfolio has evolved, and our operations have been modernized, but our commitment to excellence has never wavered.

Looking ahead

As CFHA marks 30 years, we celebrate not just how far we’ve come, but the future we’re building. Guided by our 2025-2030 Strategic Plan and Residential Housing Response Plan, we’re preparing to meet the housing needs of CAF members and their families for generations to come. Our National Construction Program is planning for approximately 7,500 new RHUs across the country—our biggest expansion to date—while an additional 2,500 RHUs will be provided through alternative solutions like acquisitions and lease agreements.

We hope you will join us in celebrating this major milestone. Here’s to three decades of dedicated service and to the next chapter that we will build together.