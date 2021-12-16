Courier Christmas Office Decorating Challenge – the runner ups part 2!

Another finalist was the 1 Dental Unit office located inside the 4 Wing Cold Lake Health Care Centre!
The staff took the judges through “Cavityland”, their take on the board game classic “Candyland”. The judges rolled dice to see who could get the closest to the finish line, and Mike Marshall took home the bag of gold in the end.
More scrumptious treats were offered and on display, including a large gingerbread house complete with a candy yard full of surprises!
This trip to the dentists was no pain for the judges!
1 Dental Unit
The entrance to Cavity Land – Photo by Janae Wandler
1 Dental Unit
The cavity shop – Photo by Janae Wandler
1 Dental Unit
Treats, some small and some large as can be seen here, were offered at 1 Dental Unit
Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
1 Dental Unit
The staff at 1 Dental Unit dressed up in their game character costumes Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
1 Dental Unit
The tree and large gingerbread house on display Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
1 Dental Unit
Judge Janae Wandler takes her turn rolling the dice in Cavity Land Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
The 4 Wing Accommodations office took judges back in time with decorations inspired by the Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol”.
The team in the office didn’t go miserly with their decorations, featuring a reproduction of 1840’s London storefronts, a Christmas supper and a cast that included Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future!
4 Wing Accomodations
The famous “Scrooge and Marley” sign hung in 4 Wing Accommodations office – Photo by Janae Wandler
4 Wing Accomodations
A Christmas Carol was the theme for 4 Wing Accomodations’ decorations – Photo by Janae Wandler
4 Wing Accommodations
A roaring fireplace and snowy backdrop help set the mood – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
4 Wing Accomodations
The table was set for a traditional Christmas feast –
Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
4 Wing Accomodations
Judges walk by a storefront fit for the Dickens tale – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
4 Wing Accommodations
Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future haunt 4 Wing Accommodations – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging