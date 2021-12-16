Courier Christmas Office Decorating Challenge – the runner ups part 2!

Another finalist was the 1 Dental Unit office located inside the 4 Wing Cold Lake Health Care Centre!

The staff took the judges through “Cavityland”, their take on the board game classic “Candyland”. The judges rolled dice to see who could get the closest to the finish line, and Mike Marshall took home the bag of gold in the end.

More scrumptious treats were offered and on display, including a large gingerbread house complete with a candy yard full of surprises!

This trip to the dentists was no pain for the judges!