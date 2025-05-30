Emergency Response Exercise for 4 Wing Cold Lake: Public Affairs

File Photo

On 2 June, 4 Wing will be conducting an Emergency Response exercise within the Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake area.

This scenario will depict an on-base emergency situation and will involve an access control point with identification check at the main gate of the base from approximately 9:00 a.m. until noon. Military personnel at the gate will be armed with rifles with no ammunition.

The scenario is for training purposes and no elements of the scenario are dangerous. The Fire Chief, Health Services and the Military Police will be participating in this exercise. The public can expect some potential interruptions when accessing 4 Wing for services, with higher than normal activity/noise in certain locations.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable time. This is an essential training requirement for our members and the community to be prepared in the case of a real life situation.

