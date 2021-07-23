Local Tim Hortons owners donate coffee for 4 Wing 409 Sqn Romania deployment

Cold Lake Tim Hortons donated 150 cans of coffee for the 409 Squadron deployment to Romania. Acting Wing Commander, LCol Martin “Moose” Roesler-Yue (left), is seen here accepting coffee from LCol Corey Mask, Commanding Officer of 409 Squadron.
Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging
Standing from left to right are: WCWO Lee Darling; LCol Martin “Moose” Roesler-Yue, Acting WCOMD; Floyd Perras, Executive Director, MFRCS; Lenny Bilodeau, Owner Tim Hortons Cold Lake; LCol Corey Mask, CO 409 Sqn; Judith Chance, Fund Development Manager, MFRCS; and CWO Todd Farrow, 409 Sqn
