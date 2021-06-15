Moving can be a very stressful but finding a job during or after a move can be even more stressful.

The Military Spousal Employment Network (MSEN) is here to help. On June 17, the MSEN will be holding a virtual career fair; spouses or partners (married or common-law) of actively serving Regular or Reserve Canadian Armed Forces members can participate in the fair. Veteran spouses, transitioning to post-service life and Spouses or partners of fallen Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members are also eligible.

To participate in the virtual career fair, you will need to complete an online registration form. You will need to provide your name and email address and certify that you are the spouse of a member of the CAF. You will need a device with an Internet connection and a copy of your current resume.

Chat by text, audio or video with hiring reps from different companies. You can submit a resume prior to the event to enable pre-booking of interviews with employers. It is suggested that participants attend a pre-event training on June 16 to become familiar with the system. Two time blocks are available to chat 8:00am to 10:00am MST and 3:00pm to 5:00pm MST. If you have trouble logging in, email the vFairs technical assistance team at mfs@vfairs.com.

The MSEN allows military spouses to connect with dedicated national employers that strive to provide equal employment opportunities to military spouses/partners, amidst the challenges associated with military lifestyle. The aim of this suite of employment and entrepreneurship programs and services is to promote awareness, education and provide opportunities for military spouses to find and maintain meaningful employment and/or income.

A group of dedicated national and virtual employer partners are located in military communities across Canada. The objective of the MSEN employer partners are that they offer equal employment opportunities to military spouses/partners and when possible explore flexible work options to maintain employment. Go to https://www.cafconnection.ca/employment to find out more.

To learn more about our employer partners login / register here: https://msen.vfairs.com/en/registration. If you are already a member of the MSEN you can register for the career fair at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/June17VirtualCareerFair.