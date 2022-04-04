April 5, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Third phase of enhancements begin at Kinosoo Beach4 Wing members help celebrate RCAF 98th AnniversaryNight flying training begins Monday at 4 WingA time for new beginningsCanada renews two international military missions supporting international security and stability

Night flying training begins Monday at 4 Wing

by | Apr 4, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

EXERCISE Maple Strike

 

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 passes over the targets on the range, during EXERCISE Maple Strike, at Primrose Lake, Saskatchewan, back on May 4, 2021 – Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

Night flying by some of the squadrons at 4 Wing is expected to begin on Monday, says Captain Rachel Brosseau, the 4 Wing Public Affairs Officer.

“Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake from April 4 to 14,” said Brosseau in an announcement.

“4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for our aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.”

Anyone with questions can contact Brosseau through her email. 

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap