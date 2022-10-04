Oktoberfest sees 300+ guests enjoy evening

Guests at the 2022 Oktoberfest Celebration at 4 Wing on Sept 24th – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

It was a celebration of German culture as 4 Wing members and the public took in the Oktoberfest celebrations at CFB Cold Lake on September 24th.

The big tent at the parking lot of Club 41 welcomed over 300 guests for an evening of German celebration. Attendees were treated to authentic German beer, a full buffet, games, music, and the opportunity to learn a little more about the 4 Wing connection to Germany.

“A warm welcome was evident from the 4 Wing and Cold Lake community with the return of the third annual Oktoberfest event,” said Event Organizer Carlee Schaefer. “It was so great to see the community come together to celebrate the history and tradition of 4 Wing, while raising a stein to prost with those around them. The spirit in the tent was contagious, and certainly made the night a memorable one.”

Earlier in the day, a Volksmarch was held that saw participants make a trek around 4 Wing and earn a Volksmarch pin.

The Oktoberfest festivities celebrate 4 Wing and its connection to Germany through the former CFB Baden-Söllingen. In 1993, 4 Wing stood down at CFB Baden-Söllingen in Germany and re-established at CFB Cold Lake.

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) thanks the sponsors who helped make the event a success, The City of Cold Lake and Boom 95.3 and Hot 101.3 with a special thanks to Inter Pipeline for specifically helping to support the Volksmarch!