Personal aircraft and car displays at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

The extravagant sights and sounds at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show aren’t just located in the sky.

Requests are now being taken to be part of the Civilian Static Aircraft Ground Display! Private plane owners wishing to be a part of the ground static display for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show can enter to receive a spot and showcase their aircraft, after approval from the Air Show Committee. Owners that are selected also get four free tickets to the Air Show!

From planes that swoop and soar to cars that thrill and roar, the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show will also feature a classic car show, with help from the Cold Lake Cruisers!

The theme for this year’s car show is “Collector Cars of Racing.” Registration is now open for owners of cars who would like to showcase their rides at the airshow. Owners will receive a free entrance pass for themselves and a guest, as well as a meal voucher!

Up in the air or down on the ground, the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show has it all!

Get your tickets today and find out more at coldlakeairshow.com

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Safety Sponsor, Inter Pipeline.