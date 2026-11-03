A first spacewalk in the books for Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk

Joshua Kutryk during his first spacewalk, during which a new solar array was installed to increase the International Space Station’s power generation capacity. (Credit: NASA/CSA)

On October 29, 2026, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Colonel Joshua Kutryk marked a mission milestone by completing his first-ever spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Spacewalks are among the most complex and challenging operations conducted during missions, requiring years of extensive training for astronauts and thorough preparation and support from teams on the ground.

During the 7-hour-and-11-minute spacewalk, Joshua Kutryk and NASA astronaut Anil Menon worked together outside the Station to install a new solar array that will help power critical systems and support research aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Joshua’s first spacewalk highlights Canada’s continued leadership in human spaceflight and reinforces our role as a trusted international partner in some of the world’s most ambitious space endeavours. Canadian expertise was on full display throughout the operation, with CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons serving as capcom, or capsule communicator, sharing crucial information between the crew inside the Station and ground teams. At the CSA ‘s Robotics Mission Control Centre in Longueuil, flight controllers worked with their counterparts at NASA ‘s Mission Control Center in Houston, including CSA experts and NASA teams, to monitor and support every stage of the operation.

Canadian robotics also contributed directly to the spacewalk. Canadarm2, operated by NASA astronaut Luke Delaney from inside the Station with support from NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, provided a stable work platform for Anil Menon while he and Joshua completed their tasks. More than 25 years after being launched, Canadarm2 remains indispensable to the Station’s ongoing maintenance, upgrades and scientific operations.

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, joined CSA employees and astronaut David Saint-Jacques at CSA headquarters to celebrate this significant achievement and highlight Canada’s many contributions to the spacewalk. During a live space-to-Earth connection, she discussed this unique experience with Joshua.

Joshua and Anil are scheduled to perform a second spacewalk on November 5 to install the eighth and final solar array of an upgrade campaign that began in 2021 and that is expected to increase the Station’s power generation capacity by up to 30%.