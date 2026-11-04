Cold Lake Remembrance Day Ceremony to Take Place November 11

The Honour Guard stands at the cenotaph inside the Energy Centre in 2024 – File Photo

Cold Lake residents will once again gather to mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday, November 11, during a ceremony hosted by The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 211 and 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

The ceremony will be held at Imperial Oil Place Arena at the Cold Lake Energy Centre. Spectators are asked to be seated by 10:30 a.m., with the parade scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

Spectators are encouraged to carpool, as parking may be limited with a large crowd expected.

The annual event brings the community together on Remembrance Day, providing an opportunity to pause and reflect. The ceremony will feature currently serving members, veterans, cadets, and community organizations, followed by the traditional laying of wreaths and a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m., marking the exact time the First World War ended in 1918.



A public reception is scheduled to follow at the Cold Lake Legion Branch 211.