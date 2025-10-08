Public Service Announcement: A Reminder on Drone Safety from 4 Wing & CFB Cold Lake

October 9, 2025
Oct 8, 2025

File Photo

4 Wing wishes to remind the Lakeland community that flying any un-authorized Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or privately-owned drones is strictly prohibited in the 4 Wing Control Zone, including Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake property. There are signs on base indicating that drone operations are not permitted. Please be aware of these signs and adhere to the guidelines for the safety of our aircraft.

The CYOD Control Zone (map below), extends 11 nautical miles from the base, covering all of Cold Lake North and South, the Cold Lake Municipal Airport, and the southwestern portion of Cold Lake itself. This zone is subject to Transport Canada Canadian Aviation Regulations Part IX regarding UAS or drone flying.

Any drone flying within this area must have an approved Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Prior Permission Request (PPR) form. Operators must also hold a valid Transport Canada Advanced Operations Pilot Certificate.

Operators who violate the rules could face serious penalties from Transport Canada, including fines and/or jail time.

Please direct any questions or concerns to Maj Hartzell, our UAS Subject Matter Expert: Shaun.Hartzell2@forces.gc.ca.

