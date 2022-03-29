RCAF Foundation launches Student Scholarship Program

Applications are now open for the group’s 2022 RCAF Foundation Student Scholarship program – Supplied Photo

A number of scholarships are up for grabs from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation.

Applications are now open for the group’s 2022 RCAF Foundation Student Scholarship program. The program offers students who meet the criteria a chance at $1000 towards their education.

“The RCAF Foundation Student Scholarship is offered to Canada’s next generation of aviation and aerospace leaders. These scholarships are designed to assist post-secondary students in S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) areas of study who are planning future careers in the fields of either Aviation or Aerospace,” mentions the foundation’s official website.

The program is open to eligible Canadian Armed Forces dependents. The foundation says applicants must be “25 or younger as of September 1, 2022 and currently enrolled or accepted into a program at an accredited Canadian university or college.”

A total of 50 of the scholarships will be handed out. The deadline to apply is May 9th.

Rules and regulations., as well as a link to apply to the scholarship, are available online.

“We expect these student scholarships to help encourage more young people to consider careers in these fields as the demand for skilled people grows in both the private and defence sectors,” says the foundation.

The RCAF Foundation was launched on March 31st, 2021. The mission of the RCAF Foundation is “to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities.”