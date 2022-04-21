RCAF Run gets set for May 28th start

The 2022 RCAF Run poster – Supplied Photo

Registration is now open for the 13th annual Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Run. The event is set to take place virtually starting on May 28th and wrapping up on June 19th.

“A proud component of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Air Force is comprised of men and women who serve Canada both at home and abroad,” explains organizers online. “The Royal Canadian Air Force Run is a rare opportunity to experience both the camaraderie and aircraft that make the Royal Canadian Air Force unique.”

All participants are welcome and event organizers say the event is open to all fitness levels and abilities. The featured distances that runners can try include:

3K

5K

10K

Half-Marathon

Runners can register now, as well as start fundraising. Competitors will receive a unique 2022 medal and t-shirt for finishing. Since the event is virtual, participants will keep track using the free “Runkeeper” app or submit their results manually.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support the RCAF Foundation, which celebrates the history of the Royal Canadian Air Force “…through community engagement, education programs, and commemorative activities.”

More information on the run is available on its official webpage.