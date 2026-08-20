Council funds street painting to honour veterans’ service

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Following calls for a painted crosswalk in the community, Cold Lake City council passed a motion to move forward with a street painting on 10 Street that will honour veterans and their service.

A concept has been developed for the redevelopment of Cenotaph Park on 10 Street, just north of the North Fire Hall. The original plan to upgrade the park was expanded to include a street mural along the park’s 10 Street frontage. The mural will consist of maple leaves in a variety of colours. The colours were selected by the landscape architect to represent the various environmental branches of the armed forces, as well as various theatres the Canadian Armed Forces have operated in.

“This is a small but fitting tribute that will help bring a new look to Cenotaph Park and will help with the memorial ceremonies that take place,” Mayor Bob Mattice said. “We have always been a proud military community, and Council is excited to see this first step in the park’s redevelopment. With so many service members among our neighbours, our friends, and our families in this community, it is important to show that we see and appreciate their work. Their service and the sacrifices made are not something Cold Lake takes for granted.”

Council passed a motion to approve a $22,000 operating budget amendment from its contingency to account for the street mural. Cenotaph Park, which is also located close to the Cold Lake’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 211, has served as the location of a ceremony to mark the Battle of Britain, as well as a smaller community ceremony marking Remembrance Day.

The larger redevelopment plan was created after Cold Lake retained landscape architect George Harris Collaborative, a firm which has planned the development of a number of parks and green spaces in the community, including Kinosoo Beach and the Lakeshore Drive linear parkway.

The overall plan for the redevelopment of Cenotaph Park includes granite benches, decorative paving, picnic tables and seating areas, along with decorative landscaping and complementary lighting features. These parts of the plan remain unfunded but will be considered during Council’s 2027 Budget Process.

Administration hopes to have the work for the street mural completed in time for the 2026 Battle of Britain Ceremony, to be held in September.