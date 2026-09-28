Remembering the Battle of Britain

Battle of Britain Parade 2026
4 Wing’s youngest pilot, Captain Jarrett Murray, prepares to read the poem “High Flight” during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Mr. Todd Farrell from the 4 Wing band plays Last Post and Reveille during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Reviewing Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Ian Golding, CD (Centre), addresses the crowd during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Major Karl Braschuk, CD, performs the Piper’s Lament during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Member of the Legislative Assembly for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul Scott Cyr, MLA, MCM, (Centre Left), Cold Lake Mayor Bob Mattice (Centre Right) and Honorary Colonel Greg Hamel (2nd from right) pose for a photo with members of the Cold Lake Legion after the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.
Battle of Britain Parade 2026
Corporal Alexandra Miniely of 4 Wing Cold Lake guards the cenotaph during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.