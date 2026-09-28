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Remembering the Battle of Britain

by | 28 Sep 2026 | Featured News, Local News

Corporal Alexandra Miniely of 4 Wing Cold Lake guards the cenotaph during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026 – All Photos from Corporal Gabriel Honsinger-Lefebvre, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Military personnel, veterans and community members gathered at Veterans Memorial Park near the Cold Lake Legion on Sept. 20 to mark the 86th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The Battle of Britain, fought from July to October 1940, saw the Royal Air Force defend the United Kingdom against the German Luftwaffe in the first major campaign fought entirely by air forces. More than 100 Canadian pilots served alongside the RAF during the battle, while more than 3,000 aircrew lost their lives.

The ceremony provided an opportunity to remember those who served and sacrificed during the campaign, while recognizing the continued connection between the Royal Canadian Air Force, veterans and the Cold Lake community.

Dignitaries attending included City of Cold Lake Mayor Bob Mattice and Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr.

Here’s a look at the ceremony, thanks to the 4 Wing Imaging team.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

4 Wing’s youngest pilot, Captain Jarrett Murray, prepares to read the poem “High Flight” during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Mr. Todd Farrell from the 4 Wing band plays Last Post and Reveille during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Reviewing Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Ian Golding, CD (Centre), addresses the crowd during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Major Karl Braschuk, CD, performs the Piper’s Lament during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Member of the Legislative Assembly for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul Scott Cyr, MLA, MCM, (Centre Left), Cold Lake Mayor Bob Mattice (Centre Right) and Honorary Colonel Greg Hamel (2nd from right) pose for a photo with members of the Cold Lake Legion after the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

Battle of Britain Parade 2026

Corporal Alexandra Miniely of 4 Wing Cold Lake guards the cenotaph during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026.

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