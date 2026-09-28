Remembering the Battle of Britain

Corporal Alexandra Miniely of 4 Wing Cold Lake guards the cenotaph during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park in Cold Lake, Alberta, 20 September 2026 – All Photos from Corporal Gabriel Honsinger-Lefebvre, Canadian Armed Forces Photo Military personnel, veterans and community members gathered at Veterans Memorial Park near the Cold Lake Legion on Sept. 20 to mark the 86th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The Battle of Britain, fought from July to October 1940, saw the Royal Air Force defend the United Kingdom against the German Luftwaffe in the first major campaign fought entirely by air forces. More than 100 Canadian pilots served alongside the RAF during the battle, while more than 3,000 aircrew lost their lives.

The ceremony provided an opportunity to remember those who served and sacrificed during the campaign, while recognizing the continued connection between the Royal Canadian Air Force, veterans and the Cold Lake community.

Dignitaries attending included City of Cold Lake Mayor Bob Mattice and Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr.



Here’s a look at the ceremony, thanks to the 4 Wing Imaging team.