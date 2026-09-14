My Transition Seminar coming to 4 Wing this week

Supplied Photo

NOTE: The location for the in-person seminars has been changed from the MFRC Theatre to the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess. The poster is now incorrect.

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members at 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake who are thinking about their future in or beyond the military can take part in a My Transition Seminar taking place Sept. 15 and 16.

The two-day seminar is being offered in person or virtually, with three information sessions available:

Sept. 15, AM: General and Medical

Sept. 15, PM: General

Sept. 16, AM: Medical

The Canadian Armed Forces Transition Group provides personalized transition and casualty support to CAF members and their families. Its Transition Centres provide transition services and release administrative support, with members encouraged to begin planning for life after service early in their careers.

My Transition Seminars are among the tools offered by the CAF Transition Group to help members prepare for the transition process.

Whether a member is considering a release, exploring career options, or simply wants to better understand the resources available to them, the seminar provides an opportunity to get informed and start planning.

Registration is available online: Register for the My Transition Seminar

For more information about the CAF Transition Group and the services available to members and their families, visit the CAF Transition Group guide.