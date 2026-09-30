Reflect, Learn, and Honour: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Message from the Defence Team Co-Champions for Indigenous Peoples

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Greetings, Atelihai, Tawnshi, Uy’skweyul, Kwe

As Defence Team Co-Champions for Indigenous Peoples, we invite all members of the Defence Team to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

This day is an opportunity to honour Survivors, their families, and communities, reflect on the lasting impacts of residential schools, and deepen our understanding of Indigenous histories, perspectives, and experiences. By coming together each year in reflection and commemoration, we reaffirm our shared responsibility to advance reconciliation.

Reconciliation, however, is not confined to a single day, nor can it be merely symbolic. It must be reflected in our actions, decisions, and relationships throughout the year. To that end, we want to highlight some of the concrete actions being taken across the Defence Team to strengthen respectful relationships with Indigenous Peoples.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, released more than a decade ago, continue to underscore the importance of understanding Indigenous histories, treaties, rights, cultures, and lived experiences. They challenge each of us to continue learning and to build relationships grounded in respect, truth, and mutual understanding.

Across the Defence Team, we are working to translate these principles into meaningful action. The Indigenous Reconciliation Program provides clear objectives to guide these efforts, including:

Engaging early, actively, and respectfully with Indigenous Peoples, communities, and representative organizations.

Supporting Indigenous partners to participate meaningfully in engagement and consultation processes.

Ensuring diverse Indigenous voices and perspectives inform our work.

Advancing understanding and implementation of federal and DND/CAF commitments under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and its Action Plan.

Defence Team members also have access to training and learning opportunities, from basic military qualification through senior leadership development, to strengthen understanding and foster a respectful and inclusive environment. Across the country, Defence Team members engage and work alongside Indigenous partners on defence activities every day.

All of this reflects a simple principle: listen first, engage early, and follow through. Reconciliation begins with listening, but it is sustained through meaningful action, accountability, and enduring relationships.

On this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we encourage all Defence Team members to take time to listen, learn, and reflect. We invite you to explore the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation website and resources from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to deepen your understanding of Indigenous histories, perspectives, and experiences.

Thank you for marking this important day, and for your ongoing efforts to deepen understanding, strengthen respectful relationships, and advance reconciliation within the Defence Team and beyond.

Lieutenant-General Michael Wright, Commander Canadian Army

Peter Hammerschmidt, Assistant Deputy Minister (Infrastructure and Environment)

Defence Team Co-Champions for Indigenous Peoples