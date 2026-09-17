4 Wing community gathers for Suicide Prevention Walk/Run

CAF members and Defence Team personnel take part in the Memorial Walk/Run for World Suicide Prevention Day at CFB Cold Lake on September 10. All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News On September 10, 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake played host to a Memorial Walk/Run for World Suicide Prevention Day.

Facilitated by 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP), the event brought together 40 Defence Team members outside the Col JJ Parr Sports Centre for a walk or run honouring those lost to suicide.

Participants took part in using sidewalk chalk outside the Sports Centre, leaving messages of hope. The event also featured remarks from 4 Wing PSP Health Promotions Manager Jody Morrissette about World Suicide Prevention Day and positive mental health.

The event was the brainchild of CFB Cold Lake-based member Master Corporal Emma Arsenault, who approached Hannah Penn, 4 Wing PSP Fitness Coordinator, with the idea of bringing a Memorial Walk/Run to the community.

“When MCpl Arsenault approached me with the idea of hosting such an event, I was honoured to bring this event to light for our community, as I believe there’s great importance in sharing the message that suicide is preventable, while memorializing those lost to suicide.”

“The turnout of people was amazing. To see the Defence Team take time out of their busy day to do the Memorial walk/run, to chalk the walk, to share stories of those lost to suicide, it truly made myself and the PSP team proud to serve those who serve.”

“Thanks again to MCpl Arsenault for engaging with us to make this happen.”

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed annually on September 10 and was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO). The day focuses global attention on suicide prevention, while working to raise awareness and reduce stigma around suicide. The 2024–2026 theme is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” with 2026 marking the final year of the three-year theme.



The WHO says the campaign encourages open, compassionate conversations about suicide and emphasizes that suicides are preventable.