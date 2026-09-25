New Fortis fitness platform brings CAF training resources to members’ phones

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Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members now have access to a new physical performance platform designed to bring fitness and wellness resources together in one place.

Fortis is a new fitness and wellness app developed for CAF members, providing access to training programs, workout sessions, performance guidance and Fitness for Operational Requirements of Canadian Armed Forces Employment (FORCE)- related resources. The platform also allows members to track activities and progress, with training resources available online and offline.

For CAF members at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, the new platform provides another way to access fitness resources outside of regular visits to the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

“For our local members, and for all members in the CAF, having a modern fitness platform is a positive step forward. The previous platform, Dfit.ca was launched in 2012 – it was time for modernization,” said 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness Coordinator Hannah Penn.

The Fortis app includes on-demand training and allows members to take their workouts with them, including when they are away from a fitness facility or have limited connectivity. Members can also download workouts for offline use.

Penn said the flexibility of the new platform could be particularly useful for members whose schedules make it difficult to attend in-person fitness programming.

“We know that life is busy! Not only do our members face high operational tempo in their workday, but busy schedules can make prioritizing fitness challenging. While our in-person fitness classes would still be my recommended choice for military members, the new Fortis app is a solution for those who can’t make it to the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. No excuses! Whether on deployment, at home, or on leave, you can use the Fortis app to access a workout anytime, anywhere.”

The app also connects members with PSP fitness professionals and can support personalized training plans, activity tracking and progress monitoring.

Fortis is available to CAF members through iOS and Android.