Showing support for truth and reconciliation with limited-edition orange t-shirt

The 2026 CANEX orange t-shirt showcases Generations, a design by Wet’suwet’en artist Jay Joseph created in support of Truth and Reconciliation – Photo: CANEX

This year’s design, “Generations”, was created by Wet’suwet’en freelance artist Jay Joseph in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR). The artwork carries a message of healing, resilience, and hope, reflecting the importance of passing knowledge and strength from one generation to the next.

In the design, wolves are depicted as deeply family-oriented animals that hold significance across many Pacific Northwest Nations. A young wolf pup is surrounded by generations of family members, each contributing to a shared message of healing. Their howls symbolize a call that echoes across generations, expressing hope for meaningful and lasting positive change.

Supporting the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

The orange t-shirts are available in adult and youth sizes at CANEX stores across Canada, online at CANEX.ca, and through wholesale purchasing options. A limited quantity of last year’s orange t-shirts will also be available at select NATEX stores while supplies last.

By purchasing a t-shirt, Canadians can show their support for truth and reconciliation while contributing to an important cause. CANEX will donate 100 per cent of net profits from all orange t-shirt sales to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

The NCTR is dedicated to advancing reconciliation and healing by preserving and sharing the experiences of residential school survivors. Through the collection and protection of survivor testimonies and historical records, the Centre helps ensure these stories are remembered and understood by future generations.

Meet the artist: Jay Joseph

Jay Joseph is a Wet’suwet’en hobbyist and freelance artist living on the unceded territories of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and səl̓ilwətaɬ peoples in British Columbia. A member of the Likhts’amisyu (Fireweed) Clan, Joseph graduated from Capilano University’s 2D Animation and Visual Development program in 2024.

Inspired by a lifelong passion for art and animation, Joseph has been studying Wet’suwet’en formline art under family guidance since 2021. Their work often blends traditional Indigenous artistic elements with contemporary influences, including animation, gaming, and popular culture.

Joseph is also known for creating formline designs featuring animals and creatures that are not typically represented in traditional artwork. While deeply committed to creative expression, they have chosen to pursue freelance opportunities that allow them to maintain a healthy balance between artistic passion and professional work.

Learn more

For more information about the 2025 orange t-shirt campaign or to purchase a shirt, visit the Every Child Matters section of CANEX.ca.