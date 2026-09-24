Indigenous Cultural Sharing event planned for CFB Cold Lake ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The site of the 2025 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event at CFB Cold Lake. — File Photo

An Indigenous Cultural Sharing event will be held at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on Sept. 29.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the area between Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre and the CANEX mall. It will include an outdoor presentation, opportunities to connect with Indigenous community members and leaders, and refreshments including tea and bannock.

The event is intended to support learning and reflection ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which recognizes the tragic legacy of residential schools, including the children who never returned home, the families left behind and survivors of the institutions.

The event will also provide an opportunity to learn more about the historical and ongoing cultural impact of the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range on Indigenous communities in Treaty 6, 8 and 10 territories.

A survivor flag will be raised during the event at noon.



The Defence Indigenous Advisory Group (DIAG) will be on hand throughout the event, with cultural items and opportunities for attendees to engage and learn.

Members of the 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake community are encouraged to show their support for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by wearing an orange T-shirt with their dress of the day. Moose Hide swatches may also be worn.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is observed annually on Sept. 30 in Canada.