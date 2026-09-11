4 Wing MFRCS invites community to help shape its future at annual general meeting

Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) is inviting members of the community to learn more about the organization, its accomplishments and its plans for the future at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The meeting will take place on September 23rd and will allow attendees to learn about the milestones achieved during the 2025/26 fiscal year, engage in discussions about the organization and share their perspectives on the future.

For Floyd Perras, Executive Director of the 4 Wing MFRCS, community participation is an important part of ensuring the organization continues to meet the needs of the people it serves.

“The MFRCS exists to serve military, veteran and Defence Team families, so their voices should help guide our priorities,” Perras said. “The AGM is an opportunity to learn about the work of the organization, hear how its resources have been used and participate in selecting the volunteer Board of Directors responsible for its governance.”

Perras said people do not need to have an existing understanding of how the MFRCS operates in order to attend.

“In fact, the AGM is a good way to learn more about the organization and the many services available to families,” he said. “Strong community participation helps ensure the MFRCS remains responsive, accountable and connected to the people it serves.”

The meeting follows a year of continued growth for the organization, which provides support and programming to military, veteran and Defence Team families in the Cold Lake area.

Among the year’s major accomplishments was preparation for the addition of 40 licensed childcare spaces, an expansion intended to help address a waiting list that had reached as many as 180 children. The organization also renovated its Welcome Centre, creating an improved space where families can receive assistance with relocations, absences and transitions into and out of military life.

Meanwhile, MFRCS staff continued to deliver a wide range of services and programming throughout the year.

“Our team continued delivering a wide range of programs, including deployment supports, after-hours childcare, tutoring, youth programming, veterans’ services, workshops and community events,” Perras said. “Our annual surveys have consistently shown satisfaction levels above 90%, which reflects the commitment and compassion of our staff and volunteers.”

Perras said one of his main messages to families across 4 Wing is here to serve them.

“I would like every family to know that the MFRCS is here for them—not only during a crisis, but throughout their entire military journey,” he said.

“Whether a family is relocating to Cold Lake, dealing with an absence or deployment, looking for childcare, trying to build social connections or preparing for a transition out of the military, they do not have to navigate those experiences alone. If someone is unsure whether we can help, I encourage them to contact us. Even when we do not provide a particular service directly, our staff will do their best to connect them with the right support.”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the MFRCS Assembly Hall. No registration is necessary.