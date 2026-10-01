Photo Gallery: 4 Wing MFRCS brings military families together for day of activities

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake families enjoy the Military Family Appreciation Day event on September 19th – All photos by Brittany Poisson / 4 Wing MFRCS

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) brought military families together on Sept. 19 with a full afternoon of activities celebrating Military Family Appreciation Day.

The day began with the annual Welcome Race, which saw 10 teams take part in a scavenger hunt using the GooseChase app. Teams travelled around CFB Cold Lake and the surrounding community, following clues and submitting photo evidence as they worked to earn points.

The Welcome Race was followed by the Military Family Appreciation Day event at the MFRCS Building, where 177 people came out to take part in the afternoon.

Families had the opportunity to try roller skating, enjoy an ice cream bar, play games and take in the bounce houses, with organizers reporting plenty of positive feedback from those who attended.

Military Family Appreciation Day is held each September to recognize the families, friends and support networks behind Canadian Armed Forces members. The day highlights the contributions of those who support military members through relocations, periods of separation, changes to employment and education, and other aspects of military life.