Sports, fitness and fun on the schedule for CAF Sports Day

Hockey during CAF Sports Day in 2025 at CFB Cold Lake – Photo provided by 4 Wing Imaging

Members of the 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community will have the opportunity to get active, try something new and connect with others during Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day on Friday, October 16.

The Fall Edition of CAF Sports Day will run throughout the morning, with opening ceremonies scheduled for 7:50 AM at the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre Blue Arena. Activities will begin at 8:30 AM, with most events concluding by noon.

The day will feature a variety of sports and activities designed to contribute to physical, mental and social well-being. Participants can choose from a number of options, including the Mini-Rox Fitness Race, Co-Ed Cricket 101, a Co-Ed Curling Triples Bonspiel, a Co-Ed Hockey Tournament, themed spin classes, a Volleyball Tournament, Disc Golf, a Unit Wellness Walk and several yoga sessions.

The Mini-Rox Fitness Race will challenge two-person teams with a combination of running and functional fitness exercises. The workout includes eight rounds, each beginning with a roughly one-kilometre run, followed by activities including jump rope, sled pushes and pulls, burpees, rowing, farmers carries, sandbag walking lunges and ball squat tosses.



Those looking to try something different can take part in Cricket 101, where no previous cricket experience is required. The co-ed event will include a practice session to introduce participants to the basic instructions and rules of the game, with cricket played on the multipurpose field behind the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

The Co-Ed Curling Triples Bonspiel will feature teams of up to three participants and is limited to 12 teams. The bonspiel will consist of a three-game round robin, with brooms and sliders available at the facility for those who need them.

The Co-Ed Hockey Tournament is open to military members only due to safety considerations. The tournament will feature a minimum of six players per team and will follow a format based on the number of registered teams.

For those who prefer a different pace, three themed spin classes are scheduled throughout the morning: Rock n Ride, Track to the Future and It’s not a Phase Mom.

The Volleyball Tournament will be played in the main gymnasium, with a round-robin format followed by playoffs. Participants can register as a team or as a floater, with floaters randomly placed on teams.

Disc Golf will take participants to the course at the 4 Wing Campground, across from Martineau. Groups will have between four and seven players, with discs available at the course in limited quantities. Regular frisbees can also be used.

The Unit Wellness Walk will give units an opportunity to get moving together and enjoy the outdoors. Units can choose from two designated walking routes, with all routes required to be completed by noon.

Yoga participants can choose from three sessions: Vinyasa Flow, followed by Yin Yoga. Yoga mats will be provided.

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) is grateful to Canadian Natural for sponsoring CAF Sports Day, including healthy snacks and prizes.



Registration requirements and information vary between activities, with registration deadlines between October 10 and October 15.

For complete registration information, event details and links to the individual activities, visit the CFMWS CAF Sports Day page.