Cold Lake Air Show volunteers recognized for their efforts

Volunteers gather at Club 41 during the Cold Lake Air Show Volunteer Appreciation Event on September 4. The event recognized those who contributed their time and efforts to making the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show a success. All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The volunteers who helped make the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show a success were recognized last week during a special appreciation event at Club 41.

Held Friday, September 4, the Cold Lake Air Show Volunteer Appreciation Event brought together many of the people who contributed their time and efforts to one of the largest events ever hosted at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

Guests were treated to food and drinks throughout the afternoon, while also having the opportunity to win a number of door prizes.

The event served as an opportunity to thank the volunteers whose work helped to make the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show come alive over the course of the July 18 and 19 weekend.

Cold Lake Air Show Chair Lieutenant-Colonel Tristan McKee addressed those in attendance, praising the dedication and effort shown by volunteers throughout the event.

In particular, McKee highlighted the response following severe weather overnight between Saturday and Sunday, which caused damage and disarray across the Air Show grounds and delayed the opening of the second day. Despite the challenges, volunteers, organizers, military personnel and other partners worked together to restore the site and prepare it safely for the thousands of spectators expected to arrive on Sunday.

The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show ultimately drew just over 37,000 spectators, marking a significant increase from the approximately 30,000 guests who attended the previous show in 2024.

While the aircraft, aerial demonstrations and attractions may have been what brought spectators to CFB Cold Lake, Friday’s appreciation event was a reminder of the significant work happening behind the scenes to make an event of that scale possible.