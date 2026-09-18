Military Family Appreciation Day recognizes those behind the uniform

File Photo

Military Family Appreciation Day provides an opportunity each September to recognize the families who support Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members throughout their military careers.

Observed annually on the third Friday of September, the day recognizes the important role military and Veteran families play and the unique challenges that can come with life connected to military service. The House of Commons unanimously supported the designation in 2019.

For military families, supporting a CAF member can mean adapting to frequent relocations, periods of separation during training or deployments, changes to employment and education, and building new support networks after each move.

The definition of a military family can also extend beyond a spouse or children. According to the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families, military families may include partners, parents, siblings, friends and others who provide support to a serving member or Veteran.

The day is therefore about more than recognizing the challenges associated with military life. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the resilience, adaptability and contributions of the people who support CAF members at home and in their communities.

Military Family Appreciation Day also helps draw attention to the importance of community support. Military families regularly move between communities, often leaving behind established networks of friends, relatives, schools and workplaces. Military Family Resource Centres and other organizations provide services and opportunities designed to help families build connections and navigate the military lifestyle.

The day serves as a reminder of the people behind every uniform and the important role they play in supporting Canada’s military community.